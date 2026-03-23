Insider track | Race for CBI chief post heats up

With CBI director Praveen Sood retiring in May, the government has begun the process of finding his successor. Sources say Sood is unlikely to get an extension. A panel of eligible IPS officers is being assembled. Rajasthan DGP Rajeev Sharma, CISF DG Praveer Ranjan, NCRB DG Alok Ranjan, and CRPF DG G P Singh are among the contenders. Sharma and Ranjan have prior CBI experience, while Alok Ranjan could receive a tenure extension if selected. The panel is being finalised, and a decision is expected in April. The government is aiming for continuity, experience, and familiarity with the agency in selecting the next head of India’s premier investigative agency.
Next CDS likely from Navy
General Anil Chauhan will retire as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on May 30 after an extension granted in September 2025. The government is looking for his successor. Several senior army officers are under consideration, but there is a growing belief that the next CDS may come from the Navy. Lieutenant General A K Singh is also seen as a strong contender. Chauhan handled major operations, including Operation Sindoor, with efficiency, raising expectations for his successor. A final decision is expected in April. The choice will influence India’s military leadership, as the CDS coordinates the three services and guides strategic planning and defence modernisation.
Fair price dealers in a big dilemma
The All-India Fair Price Shop Dealers’ Federation has demanded higher commissions, compensation for grain handling losses, and direct transfers of additional funds from state governments. They had planned a rally in Delhi with 5.5 lakh members on April 8 at Talkatora Stadium, but the government’s proposal to introduce a coupon system threatens to lead to shop closures. The Congress lobby within the federation wants Rahul Gandhi to raise their concerns. Upon learning of this, Consumer Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi quickly offered to address their demands. The federation is now in a bind: who should address their members at Talkatora?
Dual police heads vacancy looms
With NCRB DG Alok Ranjan retiring in June, both the Bureau of Police Research and Development and NCRB may soon be without full-time heads. Ranjan has been holding a dual charge after Rajeev Sharma returned to Rajasthan as DGP, leaving BPR&D vacant. Eligible IPS officers are reportedly avoiding these postings, making the situation unusual. BPR&D shapes police reforms, while NCRB manages national crime data, underscoring the importance of leadership. For six months, Ranjan managed both posts, but normally, separate heads are appointed. The Home Ministry now faces the challenge of filling these key positions quickly to ensure effective functioning.