Insider track | Race for CBI chief post heats up

Next CDS likely from Navy

General Anil Chauhan will retire as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on May 30 after an extension granted in September 2025. The government is looking for his successor. Several senior army officers are under consideration, but there is a growing belief that the next CDS may come from the Navy. Lieutenant General A K Singh is also seen as a strong contender. Chauhan handled major operations, including Operation Sindoor, with efficiency, raising expectations for his successor. A final decision is expected in April. The choice will influence India’s military leadership, as the CDS coordinates the three services and guides strategic planning and defence modernisation.