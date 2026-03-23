Jaishankar, Rubio discuss West Asia conflict; focus on global energy security

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday to discuss the ongoing West Asia conflict and its impact on the global economy, with a focus on energy security. The conversation came hours after US President Donald Trump extended Washington’s deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by five days.

Jaishankar said in a social media post that the discussion with Rubio was “detailed” and centered on the West Asia conflict’s economic repercussions, particularly energy concerns, and added that both sides “agreed to remain in touch.”

In a related development, Jaishankar met with the ambassadors of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait, to exchange views on the West Asia conflict. He thanked the envoys for their continued support to the Indian community in the region. Reports indicate that India’s concerns over energy security were a key focus during the meeting.