Jaishankar, Rubio discuss West Asia conflict; focus on global energy security

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday to discuss the ongoing West Asia conflict and its impact on the global economy, with a focus on energy security. The conversation came hours after US President Donald Trump extended Washington’s deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by five days.
Jaishankar said in a social media post that the discussion with Rubio was “detailed” and centered on the West Asia conflict’s economic repercussions, particularly energy concerns, and added that both sides “agreed to remain in touch.”
In a related development, Jaishankar met with the ambassadors of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait, to exchange views on the West Asia conflict. He thanked the envoys for their continued support to the Indian community in the region. Reports indicate that India’s concerns over energy security were a key focus during the meeting.
The meeting came a day after the Cabinet Committee on Security held discussions on measures to address the economic and security challenges arising from the war. The focus was on safeguarding the country’s short‑term and long‑term food, fuel, and fertiliser security.
Global oil and gas prices have surged following Iran’s near blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping lane that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG). West Asia remains a major source of India’s energy supplies.
Jaishankar also spoke to his Sri Lankan counterpart Vijitha Herath to discuss the conflict’s regional repercussions, reaffirming India’s commitment to #NeighbourhoodFirst and #VisionMAHASAGAR. Earlier, he had held a phone conversation with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul on Sunday night, addressing the same issues.
Trump, meanwhile, said on social media that the five-day extension for Iran is intended to allow for “productive conversations” aimed at a “complete and total resolution” of the West Asia conflict and that he would hold off strikes on Iranian energy sites during this period.