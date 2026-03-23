JMM to go solo on 19 seats in Assam after seat-sharing talks with Congress fail

RANCHI: Despite extensive deliberations, no consensus could be reached on seat-sharing between the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress party, prompting the JMM to contest the Assam Assembly polls independently.
Party functionaries said it will field candidates in 19 constituencies across the state.
According to party sources, negotiations to contest the election in alliance with the Congress continued until the evening of March 22; however, the two parties could not reach an agreement regarding seat-sharing. The Congress was unwilling to offer more than seven seats, while the JMM was staking a claim on 20 seats, due to which they failed to reach consensus, they said.
Following the collapse of talks, the JMM has now decided to contest the elections independently on 19 seats.
JMM Central General Secretary Vinod Kumar Pandey also asserted that the party would field candidates on 19 seats, while one seat has been left for the CPI (ML).
Today being the last date for filing nominations, the party has moved swiftly to finalize its strategy.
Meanwhile, JMM announced the names of its candidates for two Assembly constituencies in Assam—Majbat (47) and Sonari (93)—through its official WhatsApp account. The party also released photographs of candidates receiving official letters of candidature, by party's Central General Secretary (Organization), Vinod Pandey, and the Minister for Tribal Welfare, Chamra Linda.
Earlier, in a move that boosted the morale of its cadre, the JMM was allotted its traditional ‘Bow and Arrow’ election symbol in Assam as well, following approval of its application by the Chief Electoral Officer.
According to party sources, the allocation of the election symbol has generated a wave of enthusiasm within the organization. Party workers have hailed this development as a major morale booster.
The party leadership also believes that contesting the elections with a distinct, recognizable identity will help it connect more effectively with voters.
Notably, JMM's entire electoral strategy in Assam is positioned on the ‘Tea-Tribes’ and the broader tribal vote bank. The influence of these voters is considered decisive in approximately 35 to 40 Assembly constituencies across the state. For the past year, the party has been actively engaged in strengthening its foothold in this region.
JMM General Secretary Vinod Kumar Pandey has been continuously camping in Assam and efforts are underway to mobilize and energize the party organization at the grassroots level.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren has also visited Assam twice, during which he prominently highlighted issues concerning tribal identity and social welfare. During his visit to Assam, Soren had said that the tribal communities living in Assam are a vital part of the country's tea industry and their hard work has given the tea industry recognition. Therefore, it is crucial for these communities to get their rights and respect.
Notably, Assam has a sizeable presence of tea workers community, most of whom are tribals who migrated from the Chhotanagpur region of Jharkhand during the British era. The JMM is aiming to mobilise this group and tap into its vote bank.