JMM to go solo on 19 seats in Assam after seat-sharing talks with Congress fail

RANCHI: Despite extensive deliberations, no consensus could be reached on seat-sharing between the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress party, prompting the JMM to contest the Assam Assembly polls independently.

Party functionaries said it will field candidates in 19 constituencies across the state.

According to party sources, negotiations to contest the election in alliance with the Congress continued until the evening of March 22; however, the two parties could not reach an agreement regarding seat-sharing. The Congress was unwilling to offer more than seven seats, while the JMM was staking a claim on 20 seats, due to which they failed to reach consensus, they said.

Following the collapse of talks, the JMM has now decided to contest the elections independently on 19 seats.

JMM Central General Secretary Vinod Kumar Pandey also asserted that the party would field candidates on 19 seats, while one seat has been left for the CPI (ML).

Today being the last date for filing nominations, the party has moved swiftly to finalize its strategy.