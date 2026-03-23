Modi may not be PM by end of 2026: Arvind Kejriwal

Opposition leaders on Monday claimed that the BJP-led government's political dominance is declining, with former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may not be able to continue in the post after 2026.

At the launch of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's book 'Unlikely Paradise,' Kejriwal said his "heart and political understanding" suggest that Modi may not continue as prime minister through 2026, and asserted that both Modi's and Shah's "reign will end."

The Aam Aadmi Party national convener also accused the ruling establishment of losing control over public discourse on social media. He claimed that while earlier the government machinery could suppress criticism online, now negative comments and memes targeting the prime minister are widespread.

"At one time, people were jailed even for memes against Modi. Today, social media is full of criticism, reflecting a decline in his popularity," Kejriwal said.

Alleging electoral malpractice, Kejriwal claimed that elections are being "won through corruption" and cited his own experience as an example.