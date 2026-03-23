Mysterious blast outside house in J-K's Samba, no one injured

JAMMU: A mysterious blast occurred in a village in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir early Monday, officials said.

The blast took place near the main gate of the residence of former sarpanch Jai Ram Sharma at Gawala Talab, some 10 km from the International Border in the Ghagwal sector around 2 am, the officials said.

They said the blast uprooted the gate and a portion of the boundary wall but caused no casualty.

A team of forensic experts visited the site and took samples from the scene to ascertain the cause of the explosion, they said.

Police have registered an FIR, the officials said, adding senior officers are on the scene and further investigation is on.