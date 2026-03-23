NIA raids multiple locations in J&K in Delhi blast case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out coordinated searches across multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir as part of its ongoing probe into the Delhi car bomb blast case.

According to officials, raids were conducted at nine sites, including areas in Handwara (Kupwara district), Rafiabad (Baramulla district), as well as parts of Kulgam and Srinagar.

The investigation relates to the November 10 blast near Delhi’s Red Fort that left at least 13 people dead and several others injured.

Authorities identified the attacker as Umar Un Nabi, a medical doctor and assistant professor at Al Falah University in Faridabad, who carried out the suicide attack using an explosives-laden vehicle.

So far, the NIA has arrested 11 individuals in connection with the case, and further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from PTI)