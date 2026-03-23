No proposal for complete loan waiver for farmers: Finance minister tells Parliament

NEW DELHI: There is no proposal of a complete loan waiver for farmers under consideration with the central government, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed Parliament on Monday.

However, she said, the government has taken several measures to strengthen the economic conditions of the farmers, including timely and adequate credit through Kisan Credit Card (KCC), wherein crop loan up to Rs 3 lakh is provided at subsidised interest rates under the Modified Interest Subvention Scheme (MISS), with additional incentives for timely repayment.

Besides, the government has enhanced collateral free short-term agricultural loans, including loans for allied activities, from Rs 1.60 lakh to Rs 2.00 lakh and ensuring adequate flow of credit from the banking system to the priority sectors of the economy, including agriculture, under Priority Sector Lending guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), she said in a reply to the Lok Sabha.

Additionally, the government has launched crop insurance and direct cash transfer to landholding farmers through Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), etc.

Replying to another question, Sitharman said the exemption in respect of disability pension received by members of the armed forces, who are invalided out of service on account of a disability attributable to, or aggravated by military service, has existed since the framework under the Income-Tax Act, 1922, as provided vide Notification No.878-F (Income Tax) dated March 21, 1922.

When the Income-tax Act, 1961, came into force, she said, the exemption continued through the repeal and savings provisions.

"With the enactment of the Income-tax Act, 2025, the earlier enactments pertaining to the Income-tax Act, 1922, and related savings provisions ceased to operate. Therefore, in the absence of an express provision in the new Act, the exemption would have lapsed," the minister said.

The present provision has been included to ensure the continuation of the same exemption that existed earlier, including its scope and conditions, she noted.