Rahul targets RSS, BJP over use of term 'Vanvasis' for tribals, also slams Centre on US trade deal

AHMEDABAD: Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP-RSS of using the term 'Vanvasis' for tribals and thereby diluting tribal identity, enabling corporate capture of resources, and weakening public institutions.

Addressing the 'Adivasi Adhikar Samvidhan Sammelan' in Vadodara, Gandhi reiterated his demand for a caste Census, which he said, is vital for tribals to get their share in power and wealth of the country.

"Adivasi refers to the original owners of India. Had you visited this land 1,000, 2,000, or even 5,000 years ago, you would have found that every single inch of land was in the hands of Adivasis," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha told the gathering.

“I want to start with the word ‘tribal’. If you came 2000–3000 years ago, there is no dispute that all the land belonged to the tribals. Your history is of losing land. Gradually you were being removed…removed…now in the 21st century, a new word has come. The RSS-BJP’s word is ‘Vanvasi’.”

He argued that language itself is being used as a political tool to erase original ownership and weaken tribal claims over land and resources.

“Vanvasi means that you were not the original owner. Adivasi means that this country was yours the water, forest and land were yours. Vanvasi means that water, forest and land are not yours. Vanvasi is an attack on the ideology of Birsa Munda. Look at this Constitution. This was written after independence. It is the law and vision of India. But this is not a new book. This book contains an ideology that is thousands of years old.”

Linking identity with policy, Rahul Gandhi moved to governance failures, alleging that protections meant for tribals are being systematically weakened while access to education is shrinking due to aggressive privatization in Gujarat.

“MGNREGA, PESA law, all this was to give you protection. You talked about the future. All colleges and universities have been closed in Gujarat. Everything has been privatised. How will you get education? Without high-quality government schools, universities or colleges, you cannot get education...Your children can go to high-quality government schools and colleges and study for minimum money and remain competitive. I felt very good that you all met and you talked about the tribal vision.”