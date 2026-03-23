ULFA attacks police camp, four injured

GUWAHATI: The Paresh Baruah faction of insurgent group United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-Independent) attacked an Assam Police commando camp, leaving at least four personnel injured.

The incident occurred at Jagun in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district in the wee hours of Sunday. According to reports, the rebels fired multiple grenades, followed by indiscriminate fire and police retaliated.

Of the four injured, three sustained grievous injuries and were rushed to a hospital. Security forces launched an operation in search of the attackers.

Claiming responsibility for the attack, the ULFA-Independent stated that after the 2021 Assembly polls, it had decided against armed activities against the police. However, the outfit added, security forces killed several of its members.