Another US-made bomb found on Jharkhand riverbank; locals say eight more WWII-era bombs remain buried

RANCHI: A renewed sense of panic has gripped the residents of Bahragora in Jamshedpur after an Army drone survey detected another bomb on Monday, days after the recovery of a 500-pound US-made explosive on March 17. Locals fear that as many as eight more deadly bombs may still be buried underground.

Following the latest discovery, the Army has taken full control of the area. According to local sources, the Indian Army's Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), upon reaching the site along the Panipada–Nagudsai route, deployed advanced equipment and carried out drone surveillance to obtain detailed aerial images of the entire area.

During the drone survey, the team received concrete indications of the presence of another bomb, which is currently believed to be inactive. The recovered explosive has been identified as a US-made aerial bomb marked ‘AN-M64 500 lb’.

Experts warn that despite lying dormant for decades, the bomb still contains an active charge and poses a serious threat due to its high destructive potential. In response, the Army has cordoned off a two-kilometre radius around the site, declaring it a ‘No-Go Zone’. The police have also sealed the area, strictly prohibiting any public movement or access.

The fact that the site remained unsecured for six days following the discovery of the first bomb has become a subject of public debate. However, since the Army's arrival, safety protocols are now being strictly enforced.