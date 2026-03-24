Another US-made bomb found on Jharkhand riverbank; locals say eight more WWII-era bombs remain buried

RANCHI: A renewed sense of panic has gripped the residents of Bahragora in Jamshedpur after an Army drone survey detected another bomb on Monday, days after the recovery of a 500-pound US-made explosive on March 17. Locals fear that as many as eight more deadly bombs may still be buried underground.
Following the latest discovery, the Army has taken full control of the area. According to local sources, the Indian Army's Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), upon reaching the site along the Panipada–Nagudsai route, deployed advanced equipment and carried out drone surveillance to obtain detailed aerial images of the entire area.
During the drone survey, the team received concrete indications of the presence of another bomb, which is currently believed to be inactive. The recovered explosive has been identified as a US-made aerial bomb marked ‘AN-M64 500 lb’.
Experts warn that despite lying dormant for decades, the bomb still contains an active charge and poses a serious threat due to its high destructive potential. In response, the Army has cordoned off a two-kilometre radius around the site, declaring it a ‘No-Go Zone’. The police have also sealed the area, strictly prohibiting any public movement or access.
The fact that the site remained unsecured for six days following the discovery of the first bomb has become a subject of public debate. However, since the Army's arrival, safety protocols are now being strictly enforced.
Local sources informed that senior Army officials are currently awaiting directives from higher headquarters to transport these bombs to a safe location for 'defusal.' Experts warn that this procedure is extremely delicate, as even the slightest jolt or incorrect pressure could trigger a chemical reaction within the decades-old bomb.
Meanwhile, a defence expert said that the discovery of a bomb could be a mere coincidence; however, the confirmation of a second bomb—coupled with the apprehension that more bombs may still be present—suggests that this entire belt could potentially be a hotspot for Unexploded Ordnance (UXO).
Local police informed that the Army team is actively carrying out a search operation at the site with the help of metal detectors. "An Army team has reached the spot and taken charge of the recovered explosives. A thorough search operation is underway using metal detectors, with full support from the local administration. We are hopeful that both bombs will be safely defused by tomorrow," said Ghatshila SDPO Ajit Kujur.
Locals claim that at least eight more bombs may be lying hidden beneath this sandy riverbank—a situation that poses a significant challenge for the administration. Though there is no official confirmation, experts believe these bombs date back to the Second World War.
This region held strategic importance and remained militarily active during the Second World War, thereby fueling apprehensions that additional bombs may also be discovered.
Investigating agencies are working to determine how the bomb ended up here and how long it had remained buried underground.