Campus rivalry turns deadly: B.Tech student murdered in Dehradun

DEHRADUN: A fresh wave of campus violence has gripped the Uttarakhand capital, leaving one student dead and raising alarms about the safety standards in the region’s private educational institutions.

A 22-year-old B.Tech student, identified as Divyanshu Jatrana, succumbed to his injuries following a brutal clash involving rival student factions in Dehradun’s Premnagar area late Monday night.

The incident, which authorities say stems from a long-standing rivalry over campus dominance, has led to the arrest of three individuals.

A case has been registered against 15 suspects, as police continue to investigate the chilling escalation of violence between students at a prominent private college.

According to police reports, the conflict erupted in Kehri village on Monday night, leaving Jatrana, a native of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, critically injured.

In a swift response, the Premnagar police intervened after receiving distress calls.

When an ambulance malfunctioned, officers transported the critically wounded student to Doon Hospital in a government vehicle, but despite emergency medical intervention, he could not be saved.