Campus rivalry turns deadly: B.Tech student murdered in Dehradun

DEHRADUN: A fresh wave of campus violence has gripped the Uttarakhand capital, leaving one student dead and raising alarms about the safety standards in the region’s private educational institutions.
A 22-year-old B.Tech student, identified as Divyanshu Jatrana, succumbed to his injuries following a brutal clash involving rival student factions in Dehradun’s Premnagar area late Monday night.
The incident, which authorities say stems from a long-standing rivalry over campus dominance, has led to the arrest of three individuals.
A case has been registered against 15 suspects, as police continue to investigate the chilling escalation of violence between students at a prominent private college.
According to police reports, the conflict erupted in Kehri village on Monday night, leaving Jatrana, a native of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, critically injured.
In a swift response, the Premnagar police intervened after receiving distress calls.
When an ambulance malfunctioned, officers transported the critically wounded student to Doon Hospital in a government vehicle, but despite emergency medical intervention, he could not be saved.
Superintendent of Police (City) Pramod Kumar confirmed the motive behind the tragedy.
"Preliminary investigations reveal that both groups are students at a local private institute and had a history of bad blood regarding campus dominance," Kumar stated.
"We have arrested three suspects so far, and teams are actively hunting for the remaining accomplices involved in the assault," he added.
The three suspects currently in custody have been identified as 20-year-old Yuvraj Kumar from Bhojpur, Bihar; 19-year-old Madhur Khandelwal from Rudrapur, Uttarakhand; and 20-year-old Shivam Sharma from Patna, Bihar.
This latest homicide has reignited public concern regarding the law-and-order situation in Dehradun’s student hubs.
It comes just weeks after another high-profile murder in the same vicinity. In December 2025, Angel Chakma, a student from Tripura, was fatally stabbed following a dispute that began during a birthday party gathering.
In that tragic case, Chakma and his brother became embroiled in a heated argument with a group of six students who had gathered for celebrations.
The confrontation quickly turned physical, with one minor suspect reportedly striking Chakma with a bangle, while another grabbed a knife from a nearby food stall, inflicting the fatal wound.
Chakma fought for his life in a private hospital for nearly three weeks before passing away on December 26. The investigation is underway.