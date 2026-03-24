Chhattisgarh home minister spells out roadmap for ‘post-Maoist’ Bastar

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who holds portfolios of home, panchayat, and rural development, in an exclusive interview with TNIE , talked about the milestone achieved by the state government through the anti-Maoist campaign. Excerpts:
The March 31 deadline to wipe out Maoism is approaching. What is the current status?
We are determined that only the Indian Constitution prevails. Under the joint guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the state government, we have eliminated over 90 per cent of Naxalism. The remaining Maoists are simply counting their days. In fact, no armed Maoist presence exists in Chhattisgarh anymore. Maoists always remained destructive. They have spent decades destroying schools and infrastructure, disrupting public welfare services, killing innocent civilians among others, but that era of mindless violence is over.
Chhattisgarh was the epicentre of this conflict for 40 years. How was this herculean task accomplished?
At one point, 75 per cent of the country’s Maoist strength was concentrated in Chhattisgarh. We executed a perfect operation plan by focusing on anti-Maoist campaign in Bastar. To win confidence of common people, we interacted with locals residing in the worst Maoist-affected areas of south Bastar. Tribal communities, their leaders, government policies, efforts of armed forces, and journalists helped in the rehabilitation of Maoists and ending their sway. The Chhattisgarh Model—which involves eliminating and rehabilitating Maoists and winning the trust of locals—might become a subject of research and study. To date, over 600 former Maoist rebels have visited the State Assembly to witness the democratic process firsthand.
Is rehabilitation of Maoists a test for your government?
It’s a big challenge. But, we are working on it. Rehabilitation centres have been set up in good numbers for the smooth reintegration of Maoist rebels into society that will ensure their secure future, and better livelihood options based on various welfare projects, so that they can lead lives of dignity with their families.