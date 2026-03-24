Chhattisgarh home minister spells out roadmap for ‘post-Maoist’ Bastar

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who holds portfolios of home, panchayat, and rural development, in an exclusive interview with TNIE , talked about the milestone achieved by the state government through the anti-Maoist campaign. Excerpts:

The March 31 deadline to wipe out Maoism is approaching. What is the current status?

We are determined that only the Indian Constitution prevails. Under the joint guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the state government, we have eliminated over 90 per cent of Naxalism. The remaining Maoists are simply counting their days. In fact, no armed Maoist presence exists in Chhattisgarh anymore. Maoists always remained destructive. They have spent decades destroying schools and infrastructure, disrupting public welfare services, killing innocent civilians among others, but that era of mindless violence is over.