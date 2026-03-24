Finance Bill debate: Oppn slams govt for 'giving up' strategic autonomy to US; NDA hails development push

NEW DELHI: The Opposition on Tuesday accused the government of giving up its strategic autonomy to the United States, while the ruling alliance hailed the steps taken for the all-around development of the country and its people.

Participating in the debate on the Finance Bill 2026 in Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manish Tewari claimed there has been an exodus of foreign direct investment (FDI) and foreign portfolio investment (FPI) from the country, and the economy is not kicking off. There has been a massive fall in the rupee, with no steps taken to check its drop, he alleged.

Referring to the proposed trade agreement with the US, the Chandigarh MP claimed it will open the Indian market for US agricultural products.

India has given up its strategic autonomy by "agreeing" to not buy Russian oil due to US pressure, Tewari alleged. But ironically, he claimed, the same US is now encouraging countries to buy not only Russian oil but Iranian oil too.

The Congress MP also asked the government what would be the burden of the ongoing war in West Asia on India, and what the situation would be in the country after April 30, when the second phase of Bengal elections gets over.

Taking part in the debate, BJP member Naveen Jindal accused the opposition of criticising the government without any "facts or substance."

The Kurukshetra MP claimed the Opposition is engaged only in protests and disruptions without realising that the welfare programmes undertaken by the government would benefit their constituents too.

The Budget 2026-27 will help all sections of people, and boost agriculture and industry, Jindal said, adding that the government always works for the welfare of the farmers.

In its 11 years of rule, the NDA government encountered numerous problems, Covid, geopolitical tensions, war, but faced every crisis boldly to bounce back on the path of progress, Jindal said.

India has become the fastest-growing economy due to the government's consistent efforts, he said.