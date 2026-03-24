Guwahati Diary | Captive-bred vultures released into the wild

In a significant conservation effort, the Kaziranga Tiger Reserve (KTR), in collaboration with the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), released five captive-bred slender-billed vultures into the wild. This first-of-its-kind release in India is a major step towards rebuilding their population at the KTR. Established at Rani on the outskirts of Guwahati in 2007, the vulture breeding centre bred 56 slender-billed vultures. According to officials, the centre has reached a stage where the forest department can release 5-10 vultures every year. Kaziranga field director Dr Sonali Ghosh said the KTR was committed to the care of lesser-known wild animals and birds.

Increase in NF Railway solar power generation

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has continued to make significant strides in its commitment towards green energy and sustainability. The total installed solar capacity across NFR has reached 31.890 MWp since the inception of the solarisation initiative in 2011. During the current financial year alone, an additional 22.734 MWp capacity has been installed. “During 2025–26 (till February 2026), the average monthly solar energy generation stands at approximately 9.18 lakh units, leading to an average monthly financial saving of about `68.80 lakh,” said NFR’s Chief PRO Kapinjal Kishore Sharma.