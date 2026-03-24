India and Pakistan's reciprocal airspace closure touches one year

NEW DELHI: With both India and Pakistan issuing fresh NOTAMs (Notice to Airmen), extending their airspace closures by one more month, the closure of airspace . The latest closure notices extend to April 23/24, 2026.

Since the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 last year, the neighbouring countries announced the closure of their airspace for a month and subsequently extended it by a month before the deadline expired. Airlines in India and Pakistan have suffered massive losses as they are forced to take a circuitous route using more fuel and crew to North America and Europe, bypassing Pakistan airspace.

NOTAM is an official communication issued in advance to pilots about changes in routes or airspace so that they can plan their journey.

As has been the norm every time, the Pakistan Airport Authority announced the closure first.

Possibly due to the Eid holidays, the NOTAM was issued a week in advance this time around. The Authority said on March 18, “Pakistan airspace will remain closed to Indian-registered aircraft and those operated, owned, or leased by Indian airlines/operators, including military flights, until early hours of 24 April 2026.”

India later responded by issuing this NOTAM, “Indian airspace not available for Pakistan-registered aircraft and aircraft operated, owned/leased by Pakistan airlines/ operators, including military flight until 11.59 pm of 23 April, 2026.”

The exact loss figures suffered by the leading airlines are not available, but it is understood to be huge. In October last year, the Air India CEO Campbell Wilson had publicly stated that the Tata Group-owned airline had suffered around Rs 4,000 crore loss until then due to the airspace closure.

Airlines in Pakistan are expected to suffer massive losses, but the figure has not been quantified so far.