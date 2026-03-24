India ‘indispensable’ to Indo-Pacific peace and power balance, says Trump administration

India's role is indispensable for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific as well as to ensure a "favourable" balance of power in Asia, a senior Trump administration official said on Tuesday, laying out a broader vision for deeper defence ties between the two sides in the face of "tectonic" shift in geopolitics.

Elbridge Colby, the US Under Secretary of War for Policy, in an address at the Ananta Centre listed four key points highlighting the significance of the India-US strategic engagement, asserting that "no single power" should dominate the Indo-Pacific, remarks seen as an oblique reference to China.

"The United States believes that India will play a central role in ensuring a favourable balance of power in the Indo-Pacific. In this context, a strong, confident India is not only good for the Indian people. It is good for Americans as well," he said.