India remains engaged with all concerned, no further financial commitment remaining: MEA on Chabahar Port

NEW DELHI: The External Affairs Ministry on Tuesday said that India is engaging with concerned stakeholders over the United States' conditional sanctions waiver till April 26 for the Chabahar Port in Iran..

In a written reply to CPI(M) MP John Brittas in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State in MEA, Kirti Vardhan Singh, said that India has fulfilled its commitment of contributing USD 120 million for the procurement of port equipment, and there is no further financial commitment from New Delhi towards Chabahar Port.

Kirti Vardhan Singh said, "On 13 May 2024, India Ports Global Limited (IPGL) signed a ten-year contract with the Ports and Maritime Organisation (PMO) of Iran for equipping and operating the Shahid Beheshti Terminal at Chabahar Port. Under the provisions of the contract, India has fulfilled its commitment of contributing USD 120 million for the procurement of port equipment. Therefore, there is no further financial commitment from the Government of India towards the port."