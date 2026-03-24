India’s drug regulator to closely monitor sale, promotion of weight-loss drugs 

NEW DELHI: India's drug regulator has tightened surveillance against the unauthorised sale and promotion of weight-loss drugs, amidst concerns over its widespread misuse and easy availability in the market.

The move from the Drugs Controller of India on Tuesday came after dozens of Indian drug manufacturing companies flooded the market with the cheaper generic versions of Ozempic and Wegovy - used for type 2 diabetes and weight loss - after the patent for semaglutide expired last week.

Emphasising that patient safety remains paramount, the drug controller cautioned that the misuse of weight loss drugs without clinical oversight can lead to severe health complications.

“Citizens are advised to use such medications only under the guidance of qualified medical practitioners,” the statement from the Union Health Ministry said.

In recent weeks, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) scaled up its enforcement activities.

The ministry said the Drugs Controller, in collaboration with state regulators, has initiated a series of targeted actions to curb possible malpractices across the pharmaceutical supply chain and prevent unauthorised sales and use.

Audits and inspections were conducted at 49 entities, including, online pharmacy warehouses, drug wholesalers, retailers, wellness and slimming clinics.

“These inspections spanned multiple regions across the country and focused on identifying violations related to unauthorised sale, improper prescription practices, and misleading marketing,” the statement added.

Further, notices have also been sent to defaulting entities.