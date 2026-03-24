Jammu Univ proposes to remove topics on Jinnah, Iqbal and Sir Syed from syllabus; NC, PDP slam move

SRINAGAR: The University of Jammu's proposal to remove topics on Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan and Mohammad Iqbal from some postgraduate programmes has evoked criticism from the ruling National Conference party, opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Minister Javed Rana.

According to the Head of Department (HoD) of Political Science, University of Jammu, a Faculty/Departmental Affairs Committee (DAC) meeting was held on March 22 in the HoD's office to deliberate upon certain issues concerning the syllabi of the one-year and two-year MA Programmes in Political Science as per the guidelines of NEP-2020.

"After a thorough consideration, the Committee unanimously resolved to recommend the removal of topics concerning Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Syed Ahmad Khan and Mohammad Iqbal from the course content of PIPSTC 102 of the one-year Postgraduate programme and course content of P2PSTC 302 of the two-year Postgraduate programme in Political Science to the Board of Studies for its consideration," the HoD said.

The Jammu University's move to recommend the removal of topics on Jinnah, Sir Syed and Iqbal came after protests by students linked to ABVP.

Students with ABVP links staged a protest on Friday and demanded the removal of the chapter from the course, claiming that the figures linked with partition and the two-nation theory were inadmissible to students.

After recommendations of removal of topics on Jinnah, Iqbal, and Sir Syed, Jammu University Vice Chancellor has constituted a six-member committee to examine the matter and submit the report at the earliest.

Meanwhile, J&K Jal Shakti Minister Javed Rana criticised the Jammu University move.

"The recommendation by Jammu University’s Political Science Department to purge Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Sir Syed Ahmed Khan from the curriculum is a laughable, anti-scholarly act of intellectual vandalism," Rana said in a post on X.