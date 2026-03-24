Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi sentenced to life imprisonment in UAPA case

SRINAGAR: A Delhi court on Tuesday sentenced Kashmiri separatist leader and Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Asiya Andrabi, who is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, to life imprisonment following her conviction in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh pronounced the sentence after concluding arguments on the quantum of punishment.

Two of Andrabi’s close associates, Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen, were awarded 30 years’ imprisonment after being convicted in the same case.

On January 14, the court had convicted Andrabi, Fehmeeda and Nasreen under Sections 20 (punishment for being a member of a terrorist gang or terrorist organisation), 38 (offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation) and 39 (supporting a terrorist organisation) of the UAPA.

Following Andrabi’s conviction, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had sought life imprisonment for her for using social media and public gatherings to promote the secession of Jammu and Kashmir and for colluding with Pakistan-based entities, including Hafiz Saeed of Lashkar-e-Taiba, to wage war against India.

The Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) chief, along with her two associates, was arrested by the NIA in 2018 during a crackdown on separatists in a terror funding case.