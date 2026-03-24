Mohan Bhagwat calls for equal rights, pushes ‘ghar vapsi’ and three-child policy

LUCKNOW: Calling for equal treatment of all Indians while ensuring special opportunities and employment for the indigenous Hindu population, Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, made a fervent appeal for “Ghar Vapsi” for those who were previously Hindu but had adopted other faiths due to coercion or other reasons over time.

The RSS chief was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Jeevan Deep Ashram in Vrindavan on Tuesday, focusing on employment and civil rights issues.

“People need to keep a closer watch to identify foreigners and ensure that they do not receive employment here.”

Raising concerns over illegal immigration in India, Bhagwat urged people to remain vigilant, identify intruders, and report them to the authorities.

He also reiterated his support for a three-child policy, stressing the need for higher birth rates while discouraging “forced” religious conversions.

“Society and the administration should work together to prevent conversion and infiltration. The security of the community should be maintained at all costs,” Bhagwat said.

He added that the flawed mindset that has long plagued society must change. “Many people do not follow the right path due to ego, selfishness, and caste or community divisions. Fighting among ourselves will only cause harm. Old practices that seemed appropriate in the past are no longer suitable and must be reformed,” he said.

On family health and population, the RSS chief stated that doctors recommend having three children for balanced family development, as sibling interactions help individuals develop social skills and adaptability.

Urging the government to reconsider the country’s population policy, Bhagwat said population studies warn that a fertility rate below three poses long-term risks. “Countries with low birth rates have actively sought to increase their populations above three,” he noted.

He added that a humanitarian approach would encourage families to have three children instead of two, asserting that this is essential for social welfare.