Mohan Bhagwat calls for equal rights, pushes ‘ghar vapsi’ and three-child policy

LUCKNOW: Calling for equal treatment of all Indians while ensuring special opportunities and employment for the indigenous Hindu population, Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, made a fervent appeal for “Ghar Vapsi” for those who were previously Hindu but had adopted other faiths due to coercion or other reasons over time.
The RSS chief was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Jeevan Deep Ashram in Vrindavan on Tuesday, focusing on employment and civil rights issues.
“People need to keep a closer watch to identify foreigners and ensure that they do not receive employment here.”
Raising concerns over illegal immigration in India, Bhagwat urged people to remain vigilant, identify intruders, and report them to the authorities.
He also reiterated his support for a three-child policy, stressing the need for higher birth rates while discouraging “forced” religious conversions.
“Society and the administration should work together to prevent conversion and infiltration. The security of the community should be maintained at all costs,” Bhagwat said.
He added that the flawed mindset that has long plagued society must change. “Many people do not follow the right path due to ego, selfishness, and caste or community divisions. Fighting among ourselves will only cause harm. Old practices that seemed appropriate in the past are no longer suitable and must be reformed,” he said.
On family health and population, the RSS chief stated that doctors recommend having three children for balanced family development, as sibling interactions help individuals develop social skills and adaptability.
Urging the government to reconsider the country’s population policy, Bhagwat said population studies warn that a fertility rate below three poses long-term risks. “Countries with low birth rates have actively sought to increase their populations above three,” he noted.
He added that a humanitarian approach would encourage families to have three children instead of two, asserting that this is essential for social welfare.
Calling for an end to forced religious conversions, Bhagwat said that while the government may legislate on the matter, society must also take responsibility. “Many who converted to other religions are descendants of Hindus and may wish to return. Those willing should be welcomed back,” he said.
Citing the “aggressive” nature of countries like the United States and China, Bhagwat described India as more accommodating of diverse viewpoints. He said he attended the inauguration out of “affection,” noting that ashrams play a vital role in shaping life perspectives, fostering pride in one’s religion and culture, and discouraging aggression.
Bhagwat emphasized that the ultimate human pursuit is moksha (salvation or liberation). He explained the four types of human endeavours, with dharma being central—imparted through ashram education and of immense importance.
He asserted that India’s ancient cultural values and Sanatan Dharma remain relevant in today’s “turbulent world,” and that ashrams will continue to play a key role in preparing society to uphold these values.
Prominent attendees included Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, and several seers such as Avdheshanand Giri.
Former Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also participated in the event.
Mahamandleshwar Yatindranand Giri of Roorkee has established Jeevan Deep Ashram in Rukmani Vihar, marking his fifth ashram. The 24-room facility aims to provide spiritual guidance along with Vedic education. The foundation stone of the ashram was laid by RSS Sarkaryawah Bhaiyaji Joshi. Notably, before embracing spiritual life, Yatindranand Giri was an active member of the RSS.