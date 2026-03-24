MP Brittas urges Parliament resolution on Iran conflict, recalls Vajpayee-era Iraq war motion

NEW DELHI: CPI(M) MP John Brittas on Tuesday cited Parliament’s 2003 unanimous resolution under then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee condemning the Iraq war, urging the government to move a similar motion on the Iran conflict.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour, Brittas called for a “united and unanimous voice” of Parliament against what he described as unilateral and illegal wars by the United States and Israel on Iran, saying India should not remain silent.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address in the Lok Sabha, he said key economic concerns and diaspora issues were raised, but there was no reference to the broader conflict, which he said required a clear position from India.

“What was missing was the silence on this unilateral, immoral, illegal war that has been unleashed by the United States and Israel,” he said.

Brittas noted that the Prime Minister had called for a unanimous and united voice from Parliament.

Addressing Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, who was a Lok Sabha member in 2003, he recalled that both Houses of Parliament had passed a joint unanimous resolution condemning the Iraq war under Vajpayee’s leadership.

“I wish that Indian Parliament, as the Prime Minister said, should express unanimously a united voice. Let the government bring a resolution which should be passed by both Houses,” he said.