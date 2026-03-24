No nod needed to cross Hormuz, govt says as Indian-flagged LPG ships sail through

Sailing through the Strait of Hormuz does not require permission from any country, a senior government official said on Tuesday, even as more Indian vessels prepared to transit the conflict-hit corridor linking the oil-rich Persian Gulf with open oceans.

Rejecting claims that stranded Indian ships needed clearance from Iran, which controls the narrow shipping lane, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said navigation through the strait is governed by international conventions and operational decisions are left to shipping firms.

“No permission is required to sail through the strait,” Singh said at a media briefing on developments in West Asia.

He added, “There is freedom for navigation through the strait. Since the strait is narrow, only the entry and exit lanes are demarked which need to be followed by shipping lines.”

“The decision to sail (through the strait) is taken between the shipping company and the one which has chartered the ship... it is the decision of the charterer and shipping company when to sail or when not to sail,” he said. “Since these are special circumstances, they assess the situation with regard to safety, etc., before deciding. No permission is required.”

Ship movement in the strait had slowed sharply after the United States and Israel launched military strikes on Iran, triggering retaliation from Tehran that targeted US bases in the Gulf and Israeli territory.