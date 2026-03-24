Only Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs can claim to be Scheduled Caste: Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that only individuals belonging to Hindu, Sikh or Buddhist faiths can claim Scheduled Caste (SC) status, and that conversion to any other religion results in the loss of such status.

A bench of Justices P K Mishra and Manmohan delivered the ruling while hearing an appeal filed by pastor Chinthada Anand, who had alleged caste-based abuse and discrimination by Akkala Ramireddy and others. Based on his complaint, police had registered an FIR under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The appeal challenged a May 2025 judgment of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which had quashed the FIR on the grounds that Anand, having converted to Christianity, could no longer claim SC status or seek protection under the Act.

Upholding the high court’s order, the apex court observed that Dalit person who converts to Christianity — a religion that does not recognise caste distinctions — nullifies SC status. “No person professing a religion other than Hindu, Sikh or Buddhist shall be deemed a member of a Scheduled Caste,” the court said.

Anand then approached the Supreme Court in appeal.