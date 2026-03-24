PM Modi dials Sri Lankan President, discusses escalating West Asia crisis, energy cooperation

He highlighted the review of progress on key initiatives aimed at strengthening India‑Sri Lanka energy cooperation and enhancing regional security.

Modi described India and Sri Lanka as 'close and trusted partners' and reaffirmed the commitment to 'work closely together in addressing shared challenges.'

President Dissanayake said, “I held a telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Modi regarding the escalating situation in the Middle East,” he said on social media.

The Sri Lankan leader said that the discussion covered its impact on regional and global supply chains, as well as energy cooperation and regional security between the two nations.

The exchange reflects growing concern in South Asia over the fallout from conflicts in the Gulf region, a key supplier of oil and gas to both India and Sri Lanka.

Supply disruptions have the potential to exacerbate inflationary pressures and complicate economic planning in energy‑dependent nations.