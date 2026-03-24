Punjab police puts FIRs behind paywall, Opposition accuses Mann govt of attempting to conceal information

CHANDIGARH: In Punjab, now, one will have to shell out a fee of Rs 80 for downloading police FIRs from online portals and Rs 100 for access to a copy of daily dairy reports (DDR).
The move has sparked widespread criticism from political leaders, legal fraternity and social activists who have termed the decision as an attempt to end transparency in police procedures.
Sources said that the new system was introduced on Monday by Punjab Police following a notification from the Department of Good Governance and Information Technology.
It was clarified the complainant will receive a free copy of the FIR from any Saanjh Kendra and also from the concerned police station. Even the complainant will have to pay Rs 80 if he or she downloads the copy. As Punjab is likely to be the only state or among the very few states there the one will get the copy of the FIR after payment as in most of the states it is free or cost.
A senior police official on condition of anonymity said that the decision has been implemented as per government instructions as privacy concerns were flagged due to 'misuse' of documents.
"It is not the first time the charges have been levied. Earlier, between 2012 and 2020, Rs 5 was charged per page for providing these documents which was then taken back," he said.
He added, "Only the complainant and the accused can get a free copy from the police station or any Saanjh Kendra, but if the copy is downloaded then it is chargeable." He stated that there is no exemption for anyone, even police personnel will have to pay if they download an FIR.
Sources said that around 60,000 FIRs are registered in the state every year and some 1.50 lakh FIRs are downloaded per month.
As per official data on the Punjab Police Saanjh portal, over 41.7 lakh FIRs have been downloaded.
However, the Saanjh server, which is integrated with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network Systems (CCTNS), had apparently started facing issues due to excessive downloads.
This move aims to reduce the number of unnecessary downloads, said sources.
Special DGP Gurpreet Deo (Community Policing) said, "We have followed government orders for levying the charges."
Senior Congress leader and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa wrote on X, "Imposing a Rs 80 fee per FIR is yet another attempt by the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab to silence voices and restrict the press."
Bajwa alleged that journalists, lawyers, and researchers who depend on regular access to FIRs for reporting and analysis are deprived of a crucial piece of data.
"Putting a price on public documents undermines transparency. It also appears aimed at discouraging deeper scrutiny, raising concerns that the government wants to shield its functioning from comprehensive study and push critical inquiry behind a paywall," he further said.
Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar said that the government wants to hide its wrongdoings by complicating simple things.
"I think the courts should interfere and reject this new proposal of the state government. The government is just trying to create bureaucratic hurdles in the way of seeking justice for people and breed a culture of seeking bribes," he added.
Members of the legal fraternity too echoed similar concerns.
Leading lawyer Nikhil Saraf said that imposing any cost to download a FIR is against transparency and institutional accountability, with an ulterior motive to conceal information from the lawyers and social activists besides others.
"This seems very regressive, when seen from the standpoint the complainants or accused who are poor and illiterate. It would be interesting to know the reasoning behind such a move. Hope there's better understanding of the constitutional values and rights by the people who are at the helm of affairs," he said.