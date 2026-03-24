Punjab police puts FIRs behind paywall, Opposition accuses Mann govt of attempting to conceal information

CHANDIGARH: In Punjab, now, one will have to shell out a fee of Rs 80 for downloading police FIRs from online portals and Rs 100 for access to a copy of daily dairy reports (DDR).

The move has sparked widespread criticism from political leaders, legal fraternity and social activists who have termed the decision as an attempt to end transparency in police procedures.

Sources said that the new system was introduced on Monday by Punjab Police following a notification from the Department of Good Governance and Information Technology.

It was clarified the complainant will receive a free copy of the FIR from any Saanjh Kendra and also from the concerned police station. Even the complainant will have to pay Rs 80 if he or she downloads the copy. As Punjab is likely to be the only state or among the very few states there the one will get the copy of the FIR after payment as in most of the states it is free or cost.

A senior police official on condition of anonymity said that the decision has been implemented as per government instructions as privacy concerns were flagged due to 'misuse' of documents.

"It is not the first time the charges have been levied. Earlier, between 2012 and 2020, Rs 5 was charged per page for providing these documents which was then taken back," he said.

He added, "Only the complainant and the accused can get a free copy from the police station or any Saanjh Kendra, but if the copy is downloaded then it is chargeable." He stated that there is no exemption for anyone, even police personnel will have to pay if they download an FIR.