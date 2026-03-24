UP a global skill hub with trained workforce

LUCKNOW: With Uttar Pradesh set to emerge as a global skill hub, the Yogi Adityanath government has been striving for the last nine years to bring about significant transformation in the fields of youth empowerment and employment generation by imparting training to over 25.80 lakh youth in various fields through ITIs and the Skill Development Mission.
So far, over nine lakh youths have got employment in various sectors according to their skill sets. Considering the young population in Uttar Pradesh, which is the state’s greatest strength, the UP government is focusing on the convergence of investment, skill development and imparting technical training to develop the state as a global skill hub.
“A majority of those, who have been trained in various fields as per their area of interest and skill, have already secured employment,” claims an official spokesperson.
“Through transparent government initiatives like connecting the youngsters with skills, technology and entrepreneurship, the state government aims at making them capable of driving the state’s economy and contributing towards making UP a trillion-dollar economy,” he added.
As per the state government sources, under the Chief Minister Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, over a lakh youth have been registered and are being trained.
In the wake of an emerging geopolitical scenario and rapidly evolving global economy, efforts are also being made to train the UP youth in modern technologies. “Training in emerging sectors such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), advanced computing and robotics, is being provided to prepare students in line with Industry 4.0. This will enable the youth of the state to compete at the global level,” said a senior state government official.
“If this momentum continues, UP can emerge as the largest youth workforce and a major centre of industrial growth in the years to come,” said a senior government official on the completion of nine years of the Yogi government.
Referring to the challenges, the state faced before 2017, the official spokesperson said prior to 2017, under non-BJP governments, unemployment rate was high and local employment opportunities were limited.
Over nine lakh youths employed in various sectors
So far, over nine lakh youths have got employment in various sectors according to their skill sets. Considering the young population in Uttar Pradesh, which is the state’s greatest strength, the UP government is focusing on the convergence of investment, skill development and imparting technical training to develop the state as a global skill hub.