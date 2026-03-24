UP a global skill hub with trained workforce

LUCKNOW: With Uttar Pradesh set to emerge as a global skill hub, the Yogi Adityanath government has been striving for the last nine years to bring about significant transformation in the fields of youth empowerment and employment generation by imparting training to over 25.80 lakh youth in various fields through ITIs and the Skill Development Mission.

So far, over nine lakh youths have got employment in various sectors according to their skill sets. Considering the young population in Uttar Pradesh, which is the state’s greatest strength, the UP government is focusing on the convergence of investment, skill development and imparting technical training to develop the state as a global skill hub.

“A majority of those, who have been trained in various fields as per their area of interest and skill, have already secured employment,” claims an official spokesperson.

“Through transparent government initiatives like connecting the youngsters with skills, technology and entrepreneurship, the state government aims at making them capable of driving the state’s economy and contributing towards making UP a trillion-dollar economy,” he added.

As per the state government sources, under the Chief Minister Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, over a lakh youth have been registered and are being trained.