'Where is Vishwaguru?' Congress targets Modi over Iran silence

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Varun Chaudhry on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent address in the Lok Sabha regarding the ongoing West Asia conflict. He stated that while the Prime Minister delivered a speech, it failed to include any condemnation of the reported killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader.

Speaking to ANI, Chaudhry questioned India’s foreign policy stance and the government’s global positioning, asking where the image of “Vishwaguru” stands in such a situation. He expressed disappointment that the attack on Iran was not condemned even once during the address.

“His statement came, but there was not a single condemnation of the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader. There are discussions that Pakistan may mediate. Where is the ‘Vishwaguru’? In the entire speech, the attack on Iran was not condemned even once. Where is our foreign policy? This is very unfortunate,” Chaudhry said.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also criticised the Prime Minister’s handling of the West Asia crisis, alleging that India has been sidelined in international diplomacy and calling the government’s foreign policy approach ineffective.