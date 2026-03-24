'Where is Vishwaguru?' Congress targets Modi over Iran silence

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Varun Chaudhry on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent address in the Lok Sabha regarding the ongoing West Asia conflict. He stated that while the Prime Minister delivered a speech, it failed to include any condemnation of the reported killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader.
Speaking to ANI, Chaudhry questioned India’s foreign policy stance and the government’s global positioning, asking where the image of “Vishwaguru” stands in such a situation. He expressed disappointment that the attack on Iran was not condemned even once during the address.
“His statement came, but there was not a single condemnation of the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader. There are discussions that Pakistan may mediate. Where is the ‘Vishwaguru’? In the entire speech, the attack on Iran was not condemned even once. Where is our foreign policy? This is very unfortunate,” Chaudhry said.
Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also criticised the Prime Minister’s handling of the West Asia crisis, alleging that India has been sidelined in international diplomacy and calling the government’s foreign policy approach ineffective.
Responding to reports that Pakistan could play a role in facilitating talks between Iran and the United States, Gandhi remarked that India’s foreign policy has become overly personalised. “You can see the result—people see it as a universal joke,” he said.
He further criticised the Prime Minister’s speech, calling it irrelevant and lacking clarity. “He is the Prime Minister of India; it should be evident in his stance. What is India’s position? There seems to be no clear position at all,” Gandhi added.
These remarks came after Prime Minister Modi addressed the Lok Sabha on the ongoing tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.
In his speech, Modi highlighted that the conflict in West Asia, now entering its fourth week, poses serious challenges for India, particularly in terms of energy security and trade disruptions. He noted that the situation is concerning and has significant implications for the global economy, with countries around the world calling for a swift resolution.
(With inputs from ANI)