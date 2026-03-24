Women MPs welcome Centre's move to implement reservation law

NEW DELHI: Women MPs on Tuesday welcomed the Centre's plans to bring legislations to implement the women's reservation law during the ongoing Budget session of Parliament, saying the move will further strengthen women's participation in governance.

JD(U) MP Lovely Anand termed it a "welcome step" and said greater participation of women in politics will accelerate the country's progress.

"This is a very welcome and commendable step. Only when women come forward, will the country progress. Men and women are like the two wheels of a vehicle.

Both the prime minister and the Bihar chief minister have worked towards empowering women," she told reporters inside Parliament House complex.

"Today, women are working in every field, from space to aviation to defence. When women enter mainstream politics in large numbers, the country will progress even faster. Both of them have done justice to half the population, and for this I thank them," she said.

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat said the passage of the women's reservation law fulfilled a long-standing promise made to "half the population" of the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Many people in this country have spoken about women, but the effort to bring the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and the success in doing so goes to the prime minister," Sehrawat said.

"Bringing the reservation bill is a promise made by the prime minister to half the population of the country, and that half of the population trusts him.

"The steps taken over the past 11 years have been aimed at empowering this half of the population socially and economically. This is the prime minister's effort, and I thank him for it," she said, adding that the move will boost women's role in policymaking.