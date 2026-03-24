Women’s reservation bill based on 2011 Census likely to be tabled soon

NEW DELHI: The Centre is preparing to introduce key amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to enable its implementation ahead of the 2029 general elections, with a significant expansion of Lok Sabha seats also under consideration, sources said on Monday.

As part of this effort, the government is learnt to be engaging in consultations with opposition parties to build broader consensus. The government seems to be keen on introducing the amendment bill during the ongoing budget session of Parliament, before April 2, when the budget session ends.

Wider consultations with opposition parties have also reportedly begun to build consensus around the proposal. Under the proposed framework, the strength of the Lok Sabha could be increased from the current 543 seats to around 816.

Of these, nearly 273 seats are likely to be reserved for women, in line with the 33% quota mandated under the law.

The Women’s Reservation Act, enacted through the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, 2023, provides for one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha, state legislative assemblies, and the Delhi Assembly. However, its implementation has been contingent on the completion of the first Census after its passage and a subsequent delimitation exercise—both of which are yet to be carried out.