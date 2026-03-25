Centre to roll out measures worth Rs 30,640 crore for improved regional connectivity, immigration

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday decided to roll out measures to expand regional air connectivity and modernise immigration system across the country’s entry points with a combined financial outlay of Rs 30,640 crore.

It has also announced a policy decision with regard to meeting the country’s climate commitments.

Announcing the decisions taken during the meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “These decisions will strengthen infrastructure, improve ease of travel and support long-term economic growth.”

Vaishnaw said that out of the combined outlay, a major component of Rs 28,840 crore has been earmarked for the modified UDAN scheme under which 100 new airports will be built in 'challenge mode' with an average cost of Rs 100 crore for each of them, with a budgetary support of Rs 12,159 crore.

It is also to be noted here that, as part of the modified UDAN scheme, projects to improve last-mile connectivity, especially in difficult terrains, 200 modern helipads would be constructed with a budgetary support of Rs 3,661 crore.

Helicopter services are expected to significantly enhance connectivity in the Himalayan region, North-East, island territories and aspirational districts, the minister said, adding that it also includes Rs 400 crore for the acquisition of Made-in-India aircraft, supporting domestic manufacturing in the aviation sector.