Congress gets notice to vacate Akbar Road office by March 28; to explore legal avenues

NEW DELHI: The Congress has been served a legal notice directing it to vacate its long-time headquarters at the iconic 24, Akbar Road by March 28, according to party sources.
The Directorate of Estates issued the eviction notice just days ago, asking the party to leave the historic Lutyens’ bungalow after its relocation to the new headquarters, Indira Bhawan, at 9A, Kotla Marg, on January 15 last year.
A party functionary familiar with the developments said an initial intimation had been received around 25 days ago. The notice also covers the Indian Youth Congress office at 5, Raisina Road.
Sources indicated that the party is considering legal options and is likely to seek a stay on the eviction order. A team led by Rajya Sabha MP and senior Supreme Court lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi is currently examining the matter.
Although various Congress frontal organisations, including the Mahila Congress, Youth Congress, and NSUI, as well as several party departments, were expected to shift to the new premises after the inauguration of Indira Bhawan, many continue to operate from the old offices.
As per the rules by the Directorate of Estates under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, political parties cannot retain multiple government-allocated properties in the Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone.
Once allotted a permanent office or land, they are required to vacate any earlier or temporary accommodation, says the rules.
The 24, Akbar Road bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi was converted into the AICC headquarters after the party’s defeat in the 1977 Lok Sabha elections.
Historically, the property also housed Sir Reginald Maxwell, a member in charge of Home in Viceroy Lord Linlithgow’s Executive Council. According to sources, the grandson of British officer Alan Braithwaite had visited the residence once.