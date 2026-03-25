Congress gets notice to vacate Akbar Road office by March 28; to explore legal avenues

NEW DELHI: The Congress has been served a legal notice directing it to vacate its long-time headquarters at the iconic 24, Akbar Road by March 28, according to party sources.

The Directorate of Estates issued the eviction notice just days ago, asking the party to leave the historic Lutyens’ bungalow after its relocation to the new headquarters, Indira Bhawan, at 9A, Kotla Marg, on January 15 last year.

A party functionary familiar with the developments said an initial intimation had been received around 25 days ago. The notice also covers the Indian Youth Congress office at 5, Raisina Road.

Sources indicated that the party is considering legal options and is likely to seek a stay on the eviction order. A team led by Rajya Sabha MP and senior Supreme Court lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi is currently examining the matter.