Congress MP Pramod Tiwari urges increase in MPLADS funding to Rs 20 Crore, calls for GST removal

NEW DELHI: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari on Wednesday called for a significant increase in funding under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) and urged the removal of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on projects executed through it, arguing that the current annual allocation is inadequate amid rising material costs.

He stated that the present allocation of Rs 5 crore per MP each year is “quite less” and should be raised to at least Rs 20 crore, alongside making MPLADS works GST-free.

Under MPLADS, each MP is granted Rs 5 crore annually to recommend development initiatives aimed at creating durable community assets, including infrastructure, healthcare, and educational facilities.

Speaking during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Tiwari described the scheme as a highly effective mechanism for MPs to address the fundamental needs of their constituencies.