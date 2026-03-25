ECI removes East Midnapore DM cum DEO for violating instructions ahead of Bengal Assembly polls

KOLKATA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday removed the district magistrate (DM) cum district election officer (DEO) officer of East Midnapore district, Unice Rishin Ismail, on serious charges of violating ECI instructions in connection with the upcoming assembly elections in the State.

Commission has decided to appoint Niranjan Kumar (IAS 2007) as the new DM cum DEO of East Midnapore district. The national poll body’s secretary Sujeet Kumar Mishra has directed the West Bengal Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala saying, “….the Commission has received a report from the Electoral Officer, West Bengal, stating that complaints were received regarding the inclusions of contractual employees in the database prepared for deployment on poll duties in Purba Medinipur district, in violation of the Commission’s instructions.”

The Commission has asked Nariala to send a compliance report to Nirvachan Sadan by 11 am on March 26.

The ECI has flagged serious concerns over the alleged inclusion of contractual employees in poll duty deployment, calling it a violation of established election protocols.