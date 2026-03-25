ED attaches Rs 1,700 crore Dubai assets in Mahadev betting app case; villas in Burj Khalifa seized

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets worth about Rs 1,700 crore in Dubai in “illegal” Mahadev online betting app money laundering investigation, the agency said on Wednesday. The property attached is related to entities linked to Sourabh Chandrakar, one of the main promoters of the Mahadev online betting app.

The attachments were made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the properties include multiple villas and houses. The agency sleuths said some of these properties are located in Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, located in Dubai.

“High-value luxury villas, apartments in Dubai Hills Estate, (including Hills View, Fairway residency and Sidra), multiple high-end apartments in Business Bay and SLS Hotel & Residences and apartments in the iconic Burj Khalifa,” the agency said.

The properties considered for attachment belong to Sourabh Chandrakar, one of the main promoters of the Mahadev Online Book betting application and held in the name of entities controlled by him, his associates, including Vikas Chhaparia, Rohit Gulati, Atul Arora, Nitin Tibrewal, Surendra Bagri.

The Mahadev app was promoted by Chandrakar and his associate Ravi Uppal, both of whom hail from Chhattisgarh. The federal probe agency earlier said that the case involves various high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh.