Explosion near gate of Congress leader's house in Manipur's Imphal East; no one injured

IMPHAL: An explosion has occurred near the gate of the Manipur Congress' labour department chairman Toijam Lokendro's residence in Imphal East district, but no one was injured in the incident, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the incident occurred at Kongpal Ningthoubung in Imphal East district around 10.30 pm on Tuesday, but no organisation has claimed responsibility for the blast.

On Wednesday morning, police and forensic officials conducted an investigation at the blast site.

Manipur's Congress Legislature Party leader Keisham Meghachandra has strongly condemned the explosion at Lokendro's residence, saying the incident at such a high-security zone raises questions about the law-and-order situation in Imphal.