From colonial categories to Bharatiya Bhasha Parivar

Bharat needs to decolonise the way Bharatiya languages have been seen, examined, studied, interpreted or classified so far. It’s not just a rhetorical statement; it comes from a very specific historical reality of India.

The contemporary linguistic framework through which we classify Bharatiya languages emerged during racio-colonial rule. In the late 18th century, William Jones famously suggested that Sanskrit, Greek and Latin shared a common linguistic origin.

This observation started the field of comparative philology in the colonial world and became the foundation of what we now call language families. Studies classified the languages of the northern part of Bharat at three levels: Indo-Aryan, Indo-Iranian and Indo-European.

In the next century, Robert Caldwell worked on languages of the southern part of Bharat and argued that they formed a distinct “Dravidian” family. On the surface, these look like scholarly breakthroughs, and to an extent they were. But they were also shaped by the racio-colonial climate of the time.

The Macaulay Minute of 1835 clearly stated two colonial positions: “I have never found one among [Orientalists] who could deny that a single shelf of a good European library was worth the whole native literature of India and Arabia” and “We must at present do our best to form a class who may be interpreters between us and the millions whom we govern; a class of persons, Indian in blood and colour, but English in taste, in opinions, in morals, and in intellect”.