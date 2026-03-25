Fugitive Punjab AAP MLA Pathanmajra arrested

PATIALA: AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, who had been on the run in a rape case since last September, was arrested in Punjab's Patiala, officials said on Wednesday.

Pathanmajra, the first-time MLA from Sanour, was wanted in the rape case which was registered in September last year.

He has been arrested by Patiala Police, they said.

On September 1, 2025, police had registered a case against Pathanmajra at the Civil Lines police station here on the charges of rape, cheating and criminal intimidation.

The case was registered based on a complaint by a Zirakpur-based woman, who alleged that the MLA misrepresented himself as a divorcee, entered into a relationship with her and later married in 2021 while already being married.

She accused him of continued sexual exploitation, threats and sending "obscene" material to her.