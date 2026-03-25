Haryana cabinet defers waiving of former CM Hooda's Rs 16.49 lakh penal rent

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana cabinet has deferred the decision to waive Rs 16.49 lakh penal rent of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Hooda has been residing in house number 70, Sector 7 of Chandigarh, since 2019 when he was elected as the Leader of Opposition. He continued to live there for about a year--from October 2024 to September 2025--unofficially, until he was appointed to the post of Congress Legislative Party (CLP) Leader.

The Congress High Command had taken time to appoint Hooda as the CLP Leader after the Haryana assembly elections despite being a strong contender for the post.

The penal rent accumulated during the period when Hooda continued to stay in house number 70 in Sector 7. During this intervening period, he was technically entitled to a different category of accommodation that was MLA flat.

House number 70 has become more than just an official residence for Hooda, as it also served as his political base in Chandigarh and a symbol of his continuing influence within both the Congress and opposition.

Though the state BJP industries minister Vipul Goel wanted this residence, he had to make do with Bungalow 71 since Hooda did not vacate it.