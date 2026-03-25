IAF launches first heli-dropped drone project

NEW DELHI: With warfare moving beyond visual range, drones taking centre stage and helicopter survivability under scrutiny, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has set in motion ‘Vayu Baan’, its first helicopter-dropped drone project, it is learnt.
Sources in the defence establishment said the IAF had issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) earlier this month, inviting bids from Indian vendors for the system’s design and development. The move is part of a broader push to strengthen indigenous capabilities in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) warfare technologies.
At its core, Vayu Baan will be a small drone deployed from helicopters to navigate autonomously towards its target. Once airborne, it will transmit real-time video to operators and carry out a precision strike using a small onboard warhead.
“The aim is to let helicopters engage targets from stand-off ranges while reducing risk to aircrew,” a source said. “It will also support both ground and airborne control for flexible mission execution.”
Sources added that the heli-dropped UAV will fly over 50 km and remain airborne for around 30 minutes, using onboard cameras and heat sensors to survey targets below. It will continue to operate even if enemy forces disable GPS signals.
It is learnt that the project is on a fast track, with the IAF hoping to complete development, testing and delivery of initial batch within a year. This will involve helicopter drop trials, payload integration and high-altitude testing before it is cleared for operational use.
India, with ‘Vayu Baan’, is set to join a select group of countries working on air-launched unmanned systems. China, for instance, has showcased air-deployed drone swarms from platforms such as the Xi’an H-6 bomber.
Similarly, in the US, the DARPA-led Gremlins programme has demonstrated the launch and mid-air recovery of drones from transport aircraft, while the US Army’s “air-launched effects” is moving towards integration on platforms like UH-60 Black Hawk and AH-64 Apache.
Vayu Baan: A small drone deployed from helicopters
At its core, Vayu Baan will be a small drone deployed from helicopters to navigate autonomously towards its target. Once airborne, it will transmit real-time video to operators and carry out a precision strike using a small onboard warhead.