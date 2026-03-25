India rolls out next phase of 100-day TB Mukt Bharat campaign targeting 1.58 lakh areas

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday rolled out the next phase of its focused and intensified 100-day TB Mukt Bharat campaign, which will cover 1.58 lakh villages and urban wards through granular, locally tailored micro-plans aimed at ensuring precision in implementation and measurable outcomes.

Launching the campaign on the occasion of World TB Day 2026, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said the initiative will focus on vulnerable populations, including the urban poor, tribal communities and migrant groups.

The initiative aims to bridge last-mile gaps, enhance early detection and ensure equitable access to TB services, significantly strengthening India’s on-ground response, Nadda said.

He reaffirmed India’s unwavering commitment to eliminating tuberculosis (TB) ahead of the global Sustainable Development Goals target. India had earlier aimed to eliminate TB by 2025, five years ahead of the UN mandate.

The occasion underscored India’s sustained, multi-pronged efforts to combat TB through strengthened public health systems, enhanced community participation and the adoption of innovative, technology-driven interventions.

The theme for this year, “Yes! We Can End TB!”, reflects renewed optimism, collective resolve and intensified action at all levels to achieve a TB-free world, while reinforcing India’s leadership in driving a comprehensive, mission-mode approach towards TB elimination.

Nadda described World TB Day 2026 as both a moment of reflection and a renewed call to action in India’s journey towards a TB-Mukt Bharat.

He highlighted that over the past decade, India’s TB response has evolved into a transformational, people-centric movement, driven by innovation, equity and strong political commitment.

Recalling the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda emphasised the role of Jan Bhagidari, noting that TB elimination has transitioned from a whole-of-government approach to a whole-of-society movement, where communities are active partners.

He said this shift has significantly accelerated progress and strengthened ownership at all levels.

Highlighting key achievements, the minister noted that India has achieved a 21 per cent reduction in TB incidence and a 25 per cent decline in TB mortality over the past decade, both outpacing global averages.