India rolls out next phase of 100-day TB Mukt Bharat campaign targeting 1.58 lakh areas

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday rolled out the next phase of its focused and intensified 100-day TB Mukt Bharat campaign, which will cover 1.58 lakh villages and urban wards through granular, locally tailored micro-plans aimed at ensuring precision in implementation and measurable outcomes.
Launching the campaign on the occasion of World TB Day 2026, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said the initiative will focus on vulnerable populations, including the urban poor, tribal communities and migrant groups.
The initiative aims to bridge last-mile gaps, enhance early detection and ensure equitable access to TB services, significantly strengthening India’s on-ground response, Nadda said.
He reaffirmed India’s unwavering commitment to eliminating tuberculosis (TB) ahead of the global Sustainable Development Goals target. India had earlier aimed to eliminate TB by 2025, five years ahead of the UN mandate.
The occasion underscored India’s sustained, multi-pronged efforts to combat TB through strengthened public health systems, enhanced community participation and the adoption of innovative, technology-driven interventions.
The theme for this year, “Yes! We Can End TB!”, reflects renewed optimism, collective resolve and intensified action at all levels to achieve a TB-free world, while reinforcing India’s leadership in driving a comprehensive, mission-mode approach towards TB elimination.
Nadda described World TB Day 2026 as both a moment of reflection and a renewed call to action in India’s journey towards a TB-Mukt Bharat.
He highlighted that over the past decade, India’s TB response has evolved into a transformational, people-centric movement, driven by innovation, equity and strong political commitment.
Recalling the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda emphasised the role of Jan Bhagidari, noting that TB elimination has transitioned from a whole-of-government approach to a whole-of-society movement, where communities are active partners.
He said this shift has significantly accelerated progress and strengthened ownership at all levels.
Highlighting key achievements, the minister noted that India has achieved a 21 per cent reduction in TB incidence and a 25 per cent decline in TB mortality over the past decade, both outpacing global averages.
Treatment coverage has reached 92 per cent, while undetected cases have sharply declined from over 10 lakh annually to less than one lakh, reflecting intensified case-finding efforts.
Emphasising evidence-based policymaking, Nadda noted that nearly 50 per cent of TB patients do not present typical symptoms, prompting a shift towards symptom-agnostic screening.
Under the intensified TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, initially in 347 districts and later scaled nationwide, advanced tools such as portable X-rays, AI-enabled diagnostics and molecular testing have been deployed.
He also said that since the commencement of the campaign in December 2024, over 20 crore vulnerable individuals have been screened, leading to the detection of 32.65 lakh TB patients across the country.
Underscoring a critical milestone, the minister noted that this included nearly 10.9 lakh asymptomatic patients who exhibited no classic symptoms at the time of testing.
He described this as one of the most consequential advances in India’s TB elimination strategy, as it reflects the programme’s success in identifying the “invisible” pool of infection that would otherwise have remained undetected and contributed to continued transmission in the community.
Highlighting treatment advancements, Nadda noted that the BPaLM regimen for drug-resistant TB has reduced treatment duration from 20 months to six months, significantly improving adherence and outcomes.
He also launched the TB Mukt Bharat App, featuring “Khushi”, an AI-enabled, multilingual chatbot designed for accessibility even on entry-level smartphones.
The platform provides real-time guidance on symptoms, entitlements and the nearest diagnostic facilities, thereby bridging the critical gap between symptom onset and timely care-seeking.
Highlighting increased investments, Nadda said government funding for TB elimination has grown tenfold from Rs 640 crore in 2015–16 to Rs 6,356 crore in 2025–26, driving advancements in diagnostics, treatment, research and social support.
Addressing stigma, the health minister emphasised that TB elimination requires both medical and social action, reiterating that TB is preventable and curable, and that early treatment reduces transmission while community support remains critical.
Observed annually on March 24, World TB Day serves as a global call to action to accelerate efforts to end tuberculosis, one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases.