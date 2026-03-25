ISRO's geospatial tools enhance disaster monitoring in J&K

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, India is now utilising space-based inputs for disaster monitoring and damage assessment in Jammu & Kashmir, particularly for major natural hazards such as floods, landslides and forest fires.

Geospatial products, including flood inundation maps, landslide inventories and forest fire detection, are being disseminated through Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) geoportals such as Bhuvan and the National Database for Emergency Management (NDEM).

ISRO has also developed a customised mobile application for monitoring forest fires in the region.

Sharing this information in a recent written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Jitendra Singh said, “ISRO has also developed a customized mobile application and dashboard for visualization for forest fire reporting using geospatial technology for Jammu & Kashmir forest department”.

He added, “ISRO/DoS collaborates with J&K Remote Sensing Application Centre (JKRSAC) for UT-level implementation of space application programmes such as the Natural Resources Census, National Wetland Inventory, biodiversity characterisation, desertification & land degradation mapping and disaster management support. Space-Based Information Support for Decentralized Planning–Update (SIS-DP Update) was also jointly executed, to aid evidence-driven planning across sectors such as agriculture, forestry, rural development, and watershed management”.

He further stated that ISRO has established the Satish Dhawan Centre for Space Science (SDCSS) at the Central University of Jammu, where faculty and researchers are provided access to ISRO facilities to support learning and enhance understanding of space technology.