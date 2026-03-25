J&K house to take up bills on job quotas

SRINAGAR: With the second leg of the Budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly commencing on March 27, the House is set to take up three private members’ bills—job reservations in highly polluting red category industries, administrative restructuring by adding two more divisions and 16 new districts and resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley. The second leg of the Budget session will begin from March 27 and end on April 4.

The bill—The Jammu & Kashmir Red Category Industries (Reservation in Employment) Bill, 2026—would be introduced by NC MLA Hasnain Masoodi. The bill seeks to mandate substantial reservation in employment for residents of areas impacted by highly polluting “red category” industries.