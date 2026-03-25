Leveraging expertise of faculty across institutions will give NCERT new direction: Director

NEW DELHI: The Director of the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Professor Dinesh Saklani has called for collaborative and joint initiatives among all its constituent units as well as partnerships with other institutions and universities.

He was speaking during the conclusion of the two-day Programme Advisory Meeting (PAC), which ended on Tuesday night.

Saklani said, "Leveraging the diverse expertise of faculty across institutions for innovative research programs and large scale training of teachers on how to transact new textbooks would contribute to developing impactful programmes, fostering a vibrant academic ecosystem, and providing new direction to NCERT's initiatives in school education."

Saklani also emphasised the importance of designing high-quality programmes that effectively translate NEP 2020 into action across the country.

The release said that the proposals for the year 2026-2027 by the constituent units of NCERT were scrutinised and approvals granted.

"The approval was given based on their alignment with the vision and priorities of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020," it said.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to collaborative action among all constituent units, ensuring timely completion of approved programmes (Research and Material Development, Training, Extension and Dissemination) quality outcomes, effective budget utilisation, and the realisation of NEP 2020 goals in a time-bound manner, it added.