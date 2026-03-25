Lucknow Diary | Akhilesh promises pension for women

Taking a cue from the Assembly elections in Bihar and those of Maharashtra and Haryana before that, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav seems to have realised the significance of women voters. With UP elections due next year, Akhilesh has promised women `40,000 annually by reviving the Samajwadi pension scheme. Flanked by wife and Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav, he announced this at Murti Devi–Malti Devi Women Honour Ceremony in Lucknow. Meanwhile, Akhilesh’s fear of uncertainty came out when he alleged that preparations and “settings” for elections had already started in UP in the form of posting of officials.

Jyotirpeeth seer forms Chaturangini Sena

After the controversy at Magh mela in Prayagraj and challenging Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to prove his credentials as a yogi, Jyotirpeeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has now announced formation of Chaturangini Sena with 2,18,700 ‘soldiers’ recruited from across the country. The seer said the Sena will work for the protection of cows, dharma, scriptures, and temples. Members will wear yellow attire and carry a ‘parashu’ (axe). He also formed Shri Shankaracharya Chaturangini Sabha, to organise the Sena. The seer also sought a ban on entry of non-Hindus into Badrinath and Kedarnath temple premises.