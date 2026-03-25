'Not satisfied': Congress criticises all-party meet on energy and West Asia policy

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s response to the energy situation and its broader policy approach during the all-party meeting convened by the Centre to discuss the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Speaking to TNIE, Congress MP Tariq Anwar, who attended the meeting, said the government had failed to address the Opposition’s demand for a detailed discussion on the West Asia crisis in both Houses of Parliament.

"For the first time, they called the Opposition parties and briefed over their position. But we wanted a full discussion in both Houses of Parliament,” Anwar said.

The Congress MP added that the party had already conveyed the demand to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla but had not yet received any response.