Opposition MPs protest in Parliament House complex over 'LPG crisis'

Opposition MPs on Wednesday staged a protest inside the Parliament House complex, over LPG supply crunch an rising global concerns amid West Asia war.

Senior MPs including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP (SP)’s Supriya Sule, SP’s Dharmendra Yadav, CPI-ML’s Sudama Prasad, DMK’s T Sumathy, and JMM’s Mahua Maji gathered near the Makar Dwar to voice their protest.

Holding a large banner reading “Empty Cylinders, Empty Promises,” the MPs raised slogans accusing the government of failing to ensure adequate LPG availability.

The LPG shortage comes against the backdrop of ongoing tensions in West Asia, which have impacted energy supply dynamics. In response, the government has prioritised the use of domestically produced natural gas for LPG, CNG, and piped cooking gas.

(With inputs from PTI)