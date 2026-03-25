Over 1,000 Kanyakumari fishermen stranded in Iran facing 'dire' crisis; MP Vijay Vasanth moves adjournment motion

NEW DELHI: Congress' Kanniyakumari MP Vijay Vasanth on Wednesday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, demanding an urgent discussion on the plight of over 1,000 fishermen from Tamil Nadu who are reportedly stranded in Iran and nearby islands.

In his adjournment motion notice, the MP highlighted reports indicating that the fishermen are facing an acute food shortage and panic, describing the situation as "dire" and requiring immediate intervention.

"These individuals, who are citizens of India, are unable to survive and are in urgent need of assistance," the letter stated.

He urged the House to suspend regular business to deliberate on the matter and pressed the government to take swift action, including: Evacuating the stranded fishermen on a war footing, providing immediate food and medical assistance, relocating them to safe locations, initiating diplomatic measures to ensure their safe return to India

Stressing the urgency of the crisis, the MP said the government must act without delay to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected fishermen.