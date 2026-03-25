Over 3,300 people die from TB every day, WHO urges countries to accelerate action

NEW DELHI: Urging countries to accelerate action to end tuberculosis, the WHO said that each day, over 3,300 people die from TB, and more than 29,000 people fall ill with this preventable and curable disease.

Highlighting that global efforts to combat TB have saved an estimated 83 million lives since 2000, the World Health Organisation (WHO), however, said cuts in global health funding are threatening to reverse these gains.

Noting that TB remains one of the world’s deadliest infectious killers, it urged countries to expand access to lifesaving services by using innovations such as diagnostic tests that can be used near the point-of-care and tongue swabs that can help detect the disease faster, reaching more people.

“Uptake of rapid diagnostic tools has been a challenge in many countries due, in part, to high costs and reliance on sample transport to support testing at centralised laboratories,” it said.

WHO said these portable, simple-to-use tests bring TB diagnosis closer to where people routinely seek care.

Available at less than half the cost of many existing molecular diagnostics, they can help countries expand access to testing.

The tests can operate on battery power and deliver results in less than one hour, allowing patients to start treatment sooner.

"These new tools could be truly transformative for tuberculosis, by bringing fast, accurate diagnosis closer to people, saving lives, curbing transmission and reducing costs," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

"WHO calls on all countries to scale up access to these and other tools so every person with TB can be reached and treated promptly," he added.

Beyond TB, these devices have the potential to test for other diseases like HIV, mpox, and HPV, making diagnostics more patient-centred, equitable, and aligned with one-stop-shop style services for emerging and circulating diseases.