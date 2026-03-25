Parliament clears transgender rights amendment bill

Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill to amend a law on protection and rights of transgender persons that proposes excluding social orientations from the ambit of the statute, with Rajya Sabha giving its nod.

The bill, which seeks to amend Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act 2019, also provides for graded punishment based on the gravity of harm inflicted on such people. The bill was passed in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Replying to the debate on the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Upper House, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar said the proposed legislation is an effort to take along all segments of the society together.

He said that the bill aims to provide protection to only those who face discrimination due to biological issues. The minister asserted that the amendment will ensure that transgender persons continue to get legal recognition and protection.

The Modi government is committed to protecting all those people who are suffering due to biological reasons, he said adding that their rights will be protected.

The minister opined that such persons should be brought into the mainstream so that they should not live in dejection.

Highlighting the steps taken by the government for the welfare of the community, the minister said that transgender welfare boards have been set up in over 30 states. This bill will bring administrative clarity and protect rights of the transgender persons.

The bill was passed by a voice vote in the Rajya Sabha after rejecting amendments moved by the Opposition. The House did not approve the demands by Opposition for sending the bill to select committee.

The bill seeks to give a precise definition of the term "transgender" and exclude "different sexual orientations and self-perceived sexual identities" from the proposed law's ambit. It was introduced in Lok Sabha earlier this month.

AAP MP Swati Maliwal stated that gender inequality for transgender persons must be urgently corrected.

She noted that the provision in the bill criminalising, alluring someone to present as transgender, is vague and risky.

It is risky because it may target families, doctors and support system of the transgender community.

"Instead of protection, we may create outright fear. Today we must stand up with those pushed to the margins for centuries. We must send this bill to select committee and hold larger consultations because dignity delayed is dignity denied," she said.

JMM MP Mahua Maji said that these persons are not getting equal rights.

If they get opportunity then they are not less able than anyone, she stressed. Amar Pal Maurya (BJP) also participated in the debate in the bill.